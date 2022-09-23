Camp Zama NCOs complete 'History Run' throughout installation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group of 12 noncommissioned officers from corporal to command sergeant major, led by U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner, completed a U.S. Army Japan "History Run" throughout Camp Zama on the

morning of Sept. 23.



During the run, the group stopped at five historical sites on the installation—the Yano Fitness Center, the monument and site of the former Imperial Family Visiting Quarters, the Otakebi stone torii gate, Emperor Hirohito's air raid shelter, and the Sobudai monument.



Once there, different presenters in the group offered facts about each site. They then talked about a World War II-era Medal of Honor winner and how his or her actions tied into the USARJ commanding general's five Lines of

Effort: Posture, Readiness, People, Operations and Exercises, and Partnerships.



They concluded each stop with a different physical exercise before moving on to the next location.