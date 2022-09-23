Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama NCOs complete 'History Run' throughout installation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2022

    Video by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A group of 12 noncommissioned officers from corporal to command sergeant major, led by U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner, completed a U.S. Army Japan "History Run" throughout Camp Zama on the
    morning of Sept. 23.

    During the run, the group stopped at five historical sites on the installation—the Yano Fitness Center, the monument and site of the former Imperial Family Visiting Quarters, the Otakebi stone torii gate, Emperor Hirohito's air raid shelter, and the Sobudai monument.

    Once there, different presenters in the group offered facts about each site. They then talked about a World War II-era Medal of Honor winner and how his or her actions tied into the USARJ commanding general's five Lines of
    Effort: Posture, Readiness, People, Operations and Exercises, and Partnerships.

    They concluded each stop with a different physical exercise before moving on to the next location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869939
    VIRIN: 220923-A-PR478-531
    Filename: DOD_109394582
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama NCOs complete 'History Run' throughout installation, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Zama

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Noncommissioned Officers
    History Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT