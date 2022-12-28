BLT 1/4 Fast Rope Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary

Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen,

Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2022. The training teaches Marines the fundamentals

of fast roping and prepares them for quick insertion into austere

environments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously

forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a

wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in

the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)