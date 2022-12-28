U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary
Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen,
Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2022. The training teaches Marines the fundamentals
of fast roping and prepares them for quick insertion into austere
environments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously
forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a
wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in
the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869938
|VIRIN:
|221229-M-CX509-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109394576
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/4 Fast Rope Training, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado and LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
