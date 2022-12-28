Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/4 Fast Rope Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary
    Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen,
    Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2022. The training teaches Marines the fundamentals
    of fast roping and prepares them for quick insertion into austere
    environments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously
    forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a
    wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in
    the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869938
    VIRIN: 221229-M-CX509-1002
    Filename: DOD_109394576
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/4 Fast Rope Training, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado and LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    Fast Rope
    BLT 1/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT