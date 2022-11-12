Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 Departs Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, transport Marines and cargo with Bravo Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, on a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2022. Marines with MWSS-171 successfully completed unit level training, which enhanced their combat readiness when operating in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Length: 00:00:29
