U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct team blank-fire shoot house training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The squadron practiced multiple scenarios and trained on breaching, entering and clearing a room with multiple targets to develop small unit tactics and techniques, enhancing their combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 02:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869932
|VIRIN:
|221207-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394420
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-171 Conducts Close Quarters Combat Training at a Shoot House, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT