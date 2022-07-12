Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 Conducts Close Quarters Combat Training at a Shoot House

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct team blank-fire shoot house training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The squadron practiced multiple scenarios and trained on breaching, entering and clearing a room with multiple targets to develop small unit tactics and techniques, enhancing their combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 02:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869932
    VIRIN: 221207-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394420
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MWSS-171 Conducts Close Quarters Combat Training at a Shoot House, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NEWS
    USMC
    1ST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING
    USINDOPACOM

