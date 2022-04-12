MWSS-171 Field Operation in Okinawa

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, conduct an M240B machine gun live fire training and demolition training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. MWSS-171 participated in live fire training and demolition training to enhance combat readiness when operating in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
