    Can you finish? - MCBH Norwegian Foot March 2022

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Service Members from across the island of Oahu participate in the Norwegian Foot March, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2022. The Norwegian Foot March originated as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military in 1915, and today, aims to stimulate the general interest of marching over extended distances amongst military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 19:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869929
    VIRIN: 221229-M-VH951-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394389
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Can you finish? - MCBH Norwegian Foot March 2022, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

