Can you finish? - MCBH Norwegian Foot March 2022

U.S. Service Members from across the island of Oahu participate in the Norwegian Foot March, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2022. The Norwegian Foot March originated as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military in 1915, and today, aims to stimulate the general interest of marching over extended distances amongst military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)