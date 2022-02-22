Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAYEX 2022: 95th Civil Support Team trains with law enforcement and first responders in the Bay Area

    EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team participated in BAYEX 2022, an interagency training exercise with local law enforcement and first responders, to test emergency operations in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack on mass transit, Feb. 22-25, 2022, near San Francisco. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869928
    VIRIN: 220222-Z-HY046-134
    Filename: DOD_109394323
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: EMERYVILLE, CA, US 

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Civil support Team
    CST
    California National Guard
    training
    domestic response

