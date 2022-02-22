California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team participated in BAYEX 2022, an interagency training exercise with local law enforcement and first responders, to test emergency operations in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack on mass transit, Feb. 22-25, 2022, near San Francisco. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869928
|VIRIN:
|220222-Z-HY046-134
|Filename:
|DOD_109394323
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|EMERYVILLE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BAYEX 2022: 95th Civil Support Team trains with law enforcement and first responders in the Bay Area, by SFC Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT