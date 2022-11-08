Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Interview with Steve Cichocki

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    The video captures an interview between two senior leaders in the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear enterprise where one of the leaders is asked about his career and accomplishments as he prepares to retire. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869923
    VIRIN: 220811-F-NE677-0001
    Filename: DOD_109394224
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    CBRNE
    U.S. Northern Command
    Steve Cichocki

