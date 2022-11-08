Video Interview with Steve Cichocki

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video captures an interview between two senior leaders in the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear enterprise where one of the leaders is asked about his career and accomplishments as he prepares to retire. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)