What's Your Warrior? This video is B-Roll images of Physical Therapy Specialists assigned to the William Beaumont Army Medical Clinic at Fort Bliss, Texas. We take a look at their experiences helping Soldiers strengthen their bodies after an injury.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 20:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869918
|VIRIN:
|221229-A-QR584-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109394205
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What's Your Warrior: 68F Physical Therapy Specialist (B-Roll PKG), by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT