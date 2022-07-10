This video "JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030" discusses the importance of the modernization initiatives throughout the JMC Organic Industrial Base and JMC's path forward to ensure Warfighter readiness on the battlefield.
JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $65.2 billion of munitions and missiles, and provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869913
|VIRIN:
|221007-A-YZ466-313
|PIN:
|22107
|Filename:
|DOD_109394198
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
