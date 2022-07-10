Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video "JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030" discusses the importance of the modernization initiatives throughout the JMC Organic Industrial Base and JMC's path forward to ensure Warfighter readiness on the battlefield.

    JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $65.2 billion of munitions and missiles, and provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869913
    VIRIN: 221007-A-YZ466-313
    PIN: 22107
    Filename: DOD_109394198
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT