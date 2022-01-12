Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Davinci Resolve, Dec. 1, 2022 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico. The end of year video highlights PRANG Airmen supporting multiple operations and exercises during 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869905
|VIRIN:
|221201-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394161
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PRANG end of year 2022 video, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT