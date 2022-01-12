Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG end of year 2022 video

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    12.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Davinci Resolve, Dec. 1, 2022 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico. The end of year video highlights PRANG Airmen supporting multiple operations and exercises during 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869905
    VIRIN: 221201-Z-MF014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394161
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG end of year 2022 video, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

