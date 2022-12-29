Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick deliver holiday message.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 15:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869893
|VIRIN:
|221229-F-ND574-464
|Filename:
|DOD_109394040
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC 2022 Holiday Message, by TSgt Zachary Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT