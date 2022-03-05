Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunnery Exercise Montana Mayhem B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's, 889th Quartermaster Company from Great Falls, Montana, conducted Table VI qualifications on the M240 Bravo and .50-caliber machine gun for gunnery exercise Montana Mayhem on 3 May, 2022.

    The first 2:58 of video consists of drone footage without audio and the final 2:00 of video is from a mirrorless camera and contains audio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869892
    VIRIN: 220505-A-JG911-631
    Filename: DOD_109394030
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Hometown: GREAT FALLS, MT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery Exercise Montana Mayhem B-Roll, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    B-Roll
    364th ESC
    79th TSC
    Montana Mayhem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT