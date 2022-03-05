Gunnery Exercise Montana Mayhem B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's, 889th Quartermaster Company from Great Falls, Montana, conducted Table VI qualifications on the M240 Bravo and .50-caliber machine gun for gunnery exercise Montana Mayhem on 3 May, 2022.



The first 2:58 of video consists of drone footage without audio and the final 2:00 of video is from a mirrorless camera and contains audio.