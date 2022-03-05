364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's, 889th Quartermaster Company from Great Falls, Montana, conducted Table VI qualifications on the M240 Bravo and .50-caliber machine gun for gunnery exercise Montana Mayhem on 3 May, 2022.
The first 2:58 of video consists of drone footage without audio and the final 2:00 of video is from a mirrorless camera and contains audio.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869892
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-JG911-631
|Filename:
|DOD_109394030
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Hometown:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gunnery Exercise Montana Mayhem B-Roll, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT