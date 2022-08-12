The Thunderbolt Express

Airmen celebrate the holiday season at the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 21, 2022. This video highlights different capabilities and mission sets within the 56th FW. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby, Richard McManus, Airman Mason Hargrove, and Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
|12.08.2022
|12.29.2022 13:52
|Video Productions
|869890
|221221-F-JH362-0001
|DOD_109393997
|00:06:15
|US
|1
|1
