    The Thunderbolt Express

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Daniel Eby, Airman Mason Hargrove, Richard McManus and Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen celebrate the holiday season at the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 21, 2022. This video highlights different capabilities and mission sets within the 56th FW. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby, Richard McManus, Airman Mason Hargrove, and Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869890
    VIRIN: 221221-F-JH362-0001
    Filename: DOD_109393997
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: US

    This work, The Thunderbolt Express, by Daniel Eby, Amn Mason Hargrove, Richard McManus and SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    F 16
    F 35
    56 FW
    Luke AFB

