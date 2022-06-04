Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy infrastructure update

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Hammond, the Academy's Chief of Mission Support, provides an update of ongoing infrastructure projects around campus, Apr. 6, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869870
    VIRIN: 220406-G-KU031-561
    Filename: DOD_109393824
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 

    USCG
    MCOE
    USCGA

