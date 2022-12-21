Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsafe Intercept of U.S. aircraft over South China Sea

    AT SEA

    12.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    On Dec. 21 (China Standard Time), a People’s Liberation Army - Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe maneuver during and intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace. The PLAN pilot flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.
    The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law. We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Location: AT SEA

