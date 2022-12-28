This video "JMC 2022 New Years Countdown Video" depicts JMC's Organic Industrial Base providing the Joint Warfighter with Ready, Reliable, and Lethal ammunition through a countdown leading up to wishing everyone a Happy New Year in 2023.
JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $65.2 billion of munitions and missiles, and provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.
