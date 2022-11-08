U.S. Coast Guard Academy Convocation 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video promotes "Rise Together" the ethos of the 2022-23 academic year as coined by Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the 42nd Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Aug. 11, 2022. Convocation is an event that marks the ceremonial beginning of the new academic year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)