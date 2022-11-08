A video promotes "Rise Together" the ethos of the 2022-23 academic year as coined by Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the 42nd Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Aug. 11, 2022. Convocation is an event that marks the ceremonial beginning of the new academic year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869865
|VIRIN:
|220811-G-KU031-529
|Filename:
|DOD_109393773
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Convocation 2022, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
