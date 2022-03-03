Cadets from the Class of 2022 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy receive their first duty assignments during Billet Night, March 3, 2022. One of the most anticipated events of the 200-week cadet program, Billet Night is a night of energy and excitement as the cadets near Commencement where they commission as officers in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869864
|VIRIN:
|220303-G-KU031-566
|Filename:
|DOD_109393767
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Billet Night 2022, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT