    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Billet Night 2022

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Cadets from the Class of 2022 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy receive their first duty assignments during Billet Night, March 3, 2022. One of the most anticipated events of the 200-week cadet program, Billet Night is a night of energy and excitement as the cadets near Commencement where they commission as officers in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869864
    VIRIN: 220303-G-KU031-566
    Filename: DOD_109393767
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 

    USCG
    Excitement
    Billet
    USCGA
    coastguardnewswire

