U.S. Coast Guard Academy Billet Night 2022

Cadets from the Class of 2022 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy receive their first duty assignments during Billet Night, March 3, 2022. One of the most anticipated events of the 200-week cadet program, Billet Night is a night of energy and excitement as the cadets near Commencement where they commission as officers in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)