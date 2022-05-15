Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Week 200

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    A b-roll package features audio clips to highlight the culmination of a cadet's experience in anticipation of Commencement at the Coast Guard Academy, May 15, 2022. Commencement is the final step in the 200 Week cadet journey. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

