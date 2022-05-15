U.S. Coast Guard Academy Week 200

A b-roll package features audio clips to highlight the culmination of a cadet's experience in anticipation of Commencement at the Coast Guard Academy, May 15, 2022. Commencement is the final step in the 200 Week cadet journey. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)
05.15.2022
12.29.2022
Video Productions
|Location:
NEW LONDON, CT, US
