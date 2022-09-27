Eyes on the Target B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    During recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, recruits shoot the Table 1 and 2 courses of fire for the qualification they need in order to graduate and earn the title of United States Marine.
    This video showcases the Table 1 course of fire to include the distanced firing lines and the positions the rifles are fired from.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869856
    VIRIN: 221027-M-KM314-2001
    Filename: DOD_109393527
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Range, Gun, Parris Island, Marine Corps, Rifle, MCRDPI

