During recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, recruits shoot the Table 1 and 2 courses of fire for the qualification they need in order to graduate and earn the title of United States Marine.
This video showcases the Table 1 course of fire to include the distanced firing lines and the positions the rifles are fired from.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869856
|VIRIN:
|221027-M-KM314-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109393527
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eyes on the Target B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
