USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) Sailors visit Namesake Gravesite

This video was made to show the Sailors aboard the USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) visiting the mother of their namesake and visiting the gravesite and memorial to Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy. This was one of a series of visits and events that lead up to the grand opening of the Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy U.S. Navy Seal Museum in Patchogue, NY.