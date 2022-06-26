This video was made to show the Sailors aboard the USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) visiting the mother of their namesake and visiting the gravesite and memorial to Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy. This was one of a series of visits and events that lead up to the grand opening of the Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy U.S. Navy Seal Museum in Patchogue, NY.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869855
|VIRIN:
|220626-N-YG157-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109393518
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|PATCHOGUE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) Sailors visit Namesake Gravesite, by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
