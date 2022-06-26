Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) Sailors visit Namesake Gravesite

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    All Hands Magazine

    This video was made to show the Sailors aboard the USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) visiting the mother of their namesake and visiting the gravesite and memorial to Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy. This was one of a series of visits and events that lead up to the grand opening of the Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy U.S. Navy Seal Museum in Patchogue, NY.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869855
    VIRIN: 220626-N-YG157-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109393518
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PATCHOGUE, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112) Sailors visit Namesake Gravesite, by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seal
    Navy
    Murphy
    Michael
    DDG 112

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT