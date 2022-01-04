This video was made to highlight the capabilities and lethality of the Amphibious Assault Units and Amphibious Ready Groups.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 11:20
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|869854
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-YG157-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109393514
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Amphibious Assault Commercial, by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT