    Amphibious Assault Commercial

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    All Hands Magazine

    This video was made to highlight the capabilities and lethality of the Amphibious Assault Units and Amphibious Ready Groups.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 11:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869854
    VIRIN: 220401-N-YG157-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109393514
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    All Hands
    Navy
    Amphibious
    ARG
    N95

