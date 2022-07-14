Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Development Symposium - RDC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    All Hands Magazine

    This video was made for AFN from the Career Development Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, highlighting the Recruit Division Commander (RDC) position and explaining the benefits to those who decide to become and RDC.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869852
    VIRIN: 220714-N-YG157-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109393508
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Career Development Symposium - RDC, by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    RDC
    Recruit Division Commander
    Career Development Symposium

