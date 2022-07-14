Career Development Symposium - RDC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was made for AFN from the Career Development Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, highlighting the Recruit Division Commander (RDC) position and explaining the benefits to those who decide to become and RDC.