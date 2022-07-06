Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Land Navigation B-Roll

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 7, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topographical map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:02
    Parris Island
    Map
    Marine Corps
    Compass
    Recruit Training
    Land Nav

