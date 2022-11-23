Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Well Maintained- Propulsions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    In our series, "Well Maintained," we're highlighting the backshops of the 4th Maintenance Group!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869840
    VIRIN: 221123-F-TE159-882
    Filename: DOD_109393403
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Well Maintained- Propulsions, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT