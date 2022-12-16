Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A new U.S. Air Force E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2022. This E-11A is the newest addition to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron's fleet. The E-11A is a U.S. Air Force aircraft that provides unparalleled communications capabilities to coalition forces on the ground and aircraft in the air. Commonly known as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, this aircraft extends the range of communications channels and enables better communication amongst units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869810
    VIRIN: 221216-F-FT779-5001
    Filename: DOD_109393204
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron
    E-11A BACN

