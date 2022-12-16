430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN

A new U.S. Air Force E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2022. This E-11A is the newest addition to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron's fleet. The E-11A is a U.S. Air Force aircraft that provides unparalleled communications capabilities to coalition forces on the ground and aircraft in the air. Commonly known as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, this aircraft extends the range of communications channels and enables better communication amongst units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 05:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869810
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-FT779-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109393204
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
