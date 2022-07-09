ROTA, Spain (Sep. 7, 2022) U.S. Marines from FAST Company Europe conduct fast-rope training with the Spanish Military on Naval Station Rota, Spain during Exercise Lisa Azul. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff Sherman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 04:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869807
|VIRIN:
|221018-N-FQ836-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109393146
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fast-rope Training Exercise Lisa Azul 2022, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
