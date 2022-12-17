Persistent Presence

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Tracy, G-3 Operations assistant chief of staff, III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about exercises following Exercise Keen Sword 23 and how they impact III MEF's lethality and readiness across the first island chain on Okinawa, Japan, Dec 28. 2022. III MEF, as part of the Stand-in Force, continues to prepare for any threat that may come its way. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Francesca Landis)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 03:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869803
|VIRIN:
|221217-M-VI369-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109393093
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
