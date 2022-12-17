Persistent Presence

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Tracy, G-3 Operations assistant chief of staff, III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about exercises following Exercise Keen Sword 23 and how they impact III MEF's lethality and readiness across the first island chain on Okinawa, Japan, Dec 28. 2022. III MEF, as part of the Stand-in Force, continues to prepare for any threat that may come its way. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Francesca Landis)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 03:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869803
    VIRIN: 221217-M-VI369-1005
    Filename: DOD_109393093
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    G3
    Command element
    III MEF
    Indo-Pacific
    Force Design 2030
    Stand-in Force

