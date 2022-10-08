12th Space Warning Squadron - Part IV - Fellowship of Archies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part four of a four-part series documenting the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a component of Space Delta 4, which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar at Thule Air Base, Greenland. Set against the stunning backdrop of Wolstenholme Fjord, “Fellowship of Archies” delves into the camaraderie and mutual hardship that forms life-long bonds among the few who serve at 12 SWS.



12 SWS is part of the Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment network, which provides early warning of ballistic missile launches to National Command Authorities via the Missile Warning Center and North American Aerospace Defense Command.