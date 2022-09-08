12th Space Warning Squadron - Part III - Training Day

Part three of a four-part series documenting the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a component of Space Delta 4, which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar at Thule Air Base, Greenland. “Training Day” takes us inside the training simulator, which covers every possible scenario 12 SWS operators could encounter, from faulty circuits to multiple launch detections.
12 SWS is part of the Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment network, which provides early warning of ballistic missile launches to National Command Authorities via the Missile Warning Center and North American Aerospace Defense Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 01:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869799
|VIRIN:
|220809-X-BV344-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109393005
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|THULE AIR BASE, GL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
