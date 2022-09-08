Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Space Warning Squadron - Part III - Training Day

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    08.09.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Part three of a four-part series documenting the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a component of Space Delta 4, which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar at Thule Air Base, Greenland. “Training Day” takes us inside the training simulator, which covers every possible scenario 12 SWS operators could encounter, from faulty circuits to multiple launch detections.

    12 SWS is part of the Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment network, which provides early warning of ballistic missile launches to National Command Authorities via the Missile Warning Center and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 01:41
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL

    TAGS

    Greenland
    USSF
    Thule
    Space Force
    Pituffik
    12th Space Warning Squadron

