This week, Manny on the Street visits the Main Post Chapel on Fort Stewart to learn all about their weekly ChristFit Bible study program.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 23:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869787
|VIRIN:
|221007-D-AI640-014
|Filename:
|DOD_109392911
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street- ChristFit, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
