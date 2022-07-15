On this episode of Manny on the Street, Daniel from Hunter Army Airfield shares with Col. Ramirez all the ways you can find out what’s going on at HAAF.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 23:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869776
|VIRIN:
|220715-D-AI640-092
|Filename:
|DOD_109392900
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street- Hunter Army Airfield programming, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT