Manny on the Street- Back to School Town Hall

Amber from Fort Stewart CYS shares the details with Col. Ramirez about our virtual back to school town hall next week in this episode of Manny on the Street. We look forward to you joining us.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 23:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869774
|VIRIN:
|220722-D-AI640-215
|Filename:
|DOD_109392898
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
