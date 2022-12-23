On this week's edition of Manny on the Street, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez offers a special holiday message to the community.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 23:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869773
|VIRIN:
|221223-D-AI640-419
|Filename:
|DOD_109392897
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street- Happy Holidays, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT