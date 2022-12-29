Defenders assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 18th SFS Best Defender Challenge, Dec. 16, 2022. The mentally and physically demanding objectives throughout the 10-mile route tested Airmen on various tactics, techniques, and procedures. The challenges included low crawls, ammo lifts, tactical combat casualty care and a humvee push. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 22:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|869770
|VIRIN:
|221229-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392892
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th SFS Best Defender Challenge, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
Defenders
Security Force
18th SFS
