    18th SFS Best Defender Challenge

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 18th SFS Best Defender Challenge, Dec. 16, 2022. The mentally and physically demanding objectives throughout the 10-mile route tested Airmen on various tactics, techniques, and procedures. The challenges included low crawls, ammo lifts, tactical combat casualty care and a humvee push. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869770
    VIRIN: 221229-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109392892
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, 18th SFS Best Defender Challenge, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

