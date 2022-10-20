On this week’s Marne Voice, Winn Army Community Hospital emergency room nurses tell us what “Standing Strong” as an ER nurse means to them. Every year at the beginning of October, ER nurses are honored with a special appreciation week to recognize their selfless service. Thank you for your endless dedication to caring for our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 22:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869769
|VIRIN:
|221020-D-AI640-092
|Filename:
|DOD_109392858
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Voice- ER Nurse Appreciation Week, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
