    Marne Voice- ER Nurse Appreciation Week

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week’s Marne Voice, Winn Army Community Hospital emergency room nurses tell us what “Standing Strong” as an ER nurse means to them. Every year at the beginning of October, ER nurses are honored with a special appreciation week to recognize their selfless service. Thank you for your endless dedication to caring for our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869769
    VIRIN: 221020-D-AI640-092
    Filename: DOD_109392858
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Marne Voice- ER Nurse Appreciation Week, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

