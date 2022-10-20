Marne Voice- ER Nurse Appreciation Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this week’s Marne Voice, Winn Army Community Hospital emergency room nurses tell us what “Standing Strong” as an ER nurse means to them. Every year at the beginning of October, ER nurses are honored with a special appreciation week to recognize their selfless service. Thank you for your endless dedication to caring for our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.