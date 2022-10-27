Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Voice- What are you going to be for Halloween?

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Check out what the kids from the Fort Stewart CYS School Age Center are going to be for Halloween this year on this week’s Marne Voice!

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869768
    VIRIN: 221027-D-AI640-218
    Filename: DOD_109392857
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marne Voice- What are you going to be for Halloween?, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    CYS
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

