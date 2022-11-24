Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Voice- What are you most thankful for?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Some of our awesome Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison employees let us know what they're most thankful for in this week's edition of the Marne Voice! We're most thankful for our Dogface Soldiers, Family members, DoD civilians, and contractors that help keep The Rock rolling each day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869767
    VIRIN: 221124-D-AI640-426
    Filename: DOD_109392856
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Voice- What are you most thankful for?, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT