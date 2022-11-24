Marne Voice- What are you most thankful for?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Some of our awesome Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison employees let us know what they're most thankful for in this week's edition of the Marne Voice! We're most thankful for our Dogface Soldiers, Family members, DoD civilians, and contractors that help keep The Rock rolling each day.