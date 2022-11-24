Some of our awesome Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison employees let us know what they're most thankful for in this week's edition of the Marne Voice! We're most thankful for our Dogface Soldiers, Family members, DoD civilians, and contractors that help keep The Rock rolling each day.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 22:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869767
|VIRIN:
|221124-D-AI640-426
|Filename:
|DOD_109392856
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Voice- What are you most thankful for?, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT