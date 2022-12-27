Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues a person and a dog from a grounded sailing vessel offshore Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022. Later that morning, the aircrew located another dog near the vessel and transferred it to the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria, British Columbia. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869765
    VIRIN: 221228-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392843
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

