Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues a person and a dog from a grounded sailing vessel offshore Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022. Later that morning, the aircrew located another dog near the vessel and transferred it to the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria, British Columbia. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869765
|VIRIN:
|221228-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392843
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
