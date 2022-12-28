Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Corps District

    B-Roll Package: U.S. Marines interact with and educate fans of both Duke University Blue Devils and the University of Central Florida Knights football teams before the start of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 28, 2022. The Military Bowl, this year hosting the Duke University Blue Devils and University of Central Florida Knights, is an annual college football game held to appreciate military service and highlight military veterans within the Washington area community. This year’s game marks the 13th Military Bowl.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869755
    VIRIN: 221228-M-M0334-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392802
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 

    Football
    USMC
    Annapolis
    Competition
    Military Bowl Game
    Baltimore Marines

