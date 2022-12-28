B-Roll Package: U.S. Marines interact with and educate fans of both Duke University Blue Devils and the University of Central Florida Knights football teams before the start of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 28, 2022. The Military Bowl, this year hosting the Duke University Blue Devils and University of Central Florida Knights, is an annual college football game held to appreciate military service and highlight military veterans within the Washington area community. This year’s game marks the 13th Military Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869755
|VIRIN:
|221228-M-M0334-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392802
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl, by Sgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
