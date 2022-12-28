Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll Package: U.S. Marines interact with and educate fans of both Duke University Blue Devils and the University of Central Florida Knights football teams before the start of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 28, 2022. The Military Bowl, this year hosting the Duke University Blue Devils and University of Central Florida Knights, is an annual college football game held to appreciate military service and highlight military veterans within the Washington area community. This year’s game marks the 13th Military Bowl.