The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services crew visited facilities across the installation Oct. 10-14, 2022 in honor of Fire Prevention Week. During the week, the team educated the community on the importance of fire safety and prevention.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 20:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869754
|VIRIN:
|221012-D-AI640-868
|Filename:
|DOD_109392801
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation firefighters educate community on importance of Fire Safety, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT