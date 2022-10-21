Mr. Pete Hoffman, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, visited Fort Stewart barracks, Oct. 21, 2022 to observe made to assess, address, remediate mold and maintain high quality of life for our Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 20:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869753
|VIRIN:
|221021-D-AI640-129
|Filename:
|DOD_109392800
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CASA assesses mold remediation during barracks tour, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT