    Soldier Family Assistance Center transitions to new name

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Stewart Soldier Family Assistance Center was officially renamed to the Soldier Family Transition Assistance Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Dec. 13, 2022 on Fort Stewart. The center was renamed in an effort to include all families and service members seeking various Army Community Service assistance programs on the installation. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, Soldier Recovery Unit Commander, Lt. Col. Jody Wright, and SFTAC Facility Manager, Rebecca Kaplan were on hand to cut the ribbon during the event. To learn more about the SFTAC, give them a call at 9120432-9646.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 20:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869752
    VIRIN: 221213-D-AI640-947
    Filename: DOD_109392799
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Army Community Service
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

