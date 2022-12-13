Soldier Family Assistance Center transitions to new name

The Fort Stewart Soldier Family Assistance Center was officially renamed to the Soldier Family Transition Assistance Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Dec. 13, 2022 on Fort Stewart. The center was renamed in an effort to include all families and service members seeking various Army Community Service assistance programs on the installation. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, Soldier Recovery Unit Commander, Lt. Col. Jody Wright, and SFTAC Facility Manager, Rebecca Kaplan were on hand to cut the ribbon during the event. To learn more about the SFTAC, give them a call at 9120432-9646.
