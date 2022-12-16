Gold Star Mother gives back during holiday season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers, spouses, Department of Defense Civilians, and community members gathered at Fort Stewart’s Warriors Walk, Dec. 16, 2022 to decorate the 469 white blooming crape myrtles dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of the 3rd Infantry Division who were killed serving in operations Iraqi freedom and enduring freedom. The annual event, lead by Gold Star Mother Linda Lamie, aims to decorate the trees for the holiday season prior to the annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk ceremony which is part of the Wreaths Across America Program. During the ceremony, a wreath is placed at the base of each tree as a way to remember our fallen heroes during the holiday season. Wreaths For Warriors Walk is scheduled to take place Dec. 17 at noon on Fort Stewart’s Cottrell Field. The event is open to all who would like to attend.