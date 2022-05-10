Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart leaders assess mold during barracks tour

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Bill McGovern, head of the DPW mold remediation team, leads Col. Ryan McCormack, 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff, and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders through a series of barracks rooms with varying levels of mold, Oct. 5. McCormack saw firsthand how service orders for mold remediation are assessed, addressed, remediated and maintained to provide the quality of life Soldiers deserve. If Soldiers are experiencing mold in their living space on post, they are encouraged to submit a service order through the ArMA app.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 20:49
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Barracks Mold

