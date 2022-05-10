Bill McGovern, head of the DPW mold remediation team, leads Col. Ryan McCormack, 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff, and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders through a series of barracks rooms with varying levels of mold, Oct. 5. McCormack saw firsthand how service orders for mold remediation are assessed, addressed, remediated and maintained to provide the quality of life Soldiers deserve. If Soldiers are experiencing mold in their living space on post, they are encouraged to submit a service order through the ArMA app.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 20:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869750
|VIRIN:
|221005-D-AI640-645
|Filename:
|DOD_109392797
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart leaders assess mold during barracks tour, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
