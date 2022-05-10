Fort Stewart leaders assess mold during barracks tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bill McGovern, head of the DPW mold remediation team, leads Col. Ryan McCormack, 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff, and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders through a series of barracks rooms with varying levels of mold, Oct. 5. McCormack saw firsthand how service orders for mold remediation are assessed, addressed, remediated and maintained to provide the quality of life Soldiers deserve. If Soldiers are experiencing mold in their living space on post, they are encouraged to submit a service order through the ArMA app.