221219-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 19, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting the return of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 73) to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 19:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869745
|VIRIN:
|221219-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392780
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
