    Swimming with Santa

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    221220-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2021) - Fleet Activites Yokosuka held the Swim with Santa Event at Purdy Gym. The holiday event was held as a way for the CFAY community to come together during the winter holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 19:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869744
    VIRIN: 221220-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392776
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swimming with Santa, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Holidays
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Swim with Santa

