    Ka'ena Point Space Force Station Sizzle Reel

    KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Ka'ena Point Space Force Station is located at Kaena Point on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. It is a remote tracking station of the Satellite Control Network responsible for tracking satellites in orbit, receiving and processing data, and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from control centers. (U.S. Air Force video by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Staff Sgt. Fraklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869741
    VIRIN: 220916-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_109392773
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US

    TAGS

    operations
    satellite
    tracking
    SpaceForceFet
    ops floor

