Ka'ena Point Space Force Station Sizzle Reel

Ka'ena Point Space Force Station is located at Kaena Point on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. It is a remote tracking station of the Satellite Control Network responsible for tracking satellites in orbit, receiving and processing data, and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from control centers. (U.S. Air Force video by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Staff Sgt. Fraklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 19:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869741
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-F3230-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392773
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
