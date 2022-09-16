Ka'ena Point Space Force Station Sizzle Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ka'ena Point Space Force Station is located at Kaena Point on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. It is a remote tracking station of the Satellite Control Network responsible for tracking satellites in orbit, receiving and processing data, and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from control centers. (U.S. Air Force video by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Staff Sgt. Fraklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)