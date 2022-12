video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week's edition of The Frontline Online, Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, brings us the latest top stories from around the Rock. The Frontline Online is a weekly snackable content series aimed to promote coverage of events that have taken place on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.